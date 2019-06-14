Scotland

Scotland's papers: Ebola nurse gives birth to twins

  • 14 June 2019
Image caption The Record reports Scots nurse Pauline Cafferkey who contracted Ebola while volunteering in Sierra Leone, has given birth to twins. The paper carries an exclusive picture of proud father Robert Softley Gale holding the boys.
Image caption The Herald leads with the crisis in the Gulf after two oil tankers were hit with multiple explosions. The paper also asks if Boris Johnson can be stopped after his resounding victory in the first vote in the Conservative leadership contest.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph also features a dramatic picture from the Gulf on its front page. The paper's lead story is a call for Tory "vanity candidates" to quit the leadership race in order to speed up the process of selecting the next prime minister.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express features a picture of Boris Johnson outside Number 10 after he stormed ahead in the race to replace Theresa May.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports Boris Johnson has one foot in the door of Number 10 after delivering a "knockout blow" in the first round of voting. It also features a picture of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwell hiding behind masks at a charity ball.
Image caption The Scotsman focuses on the sale of Prestwick Airport and a denial by ministers that a buyer has been identified.
Image caption The i reports Boris Johnson's rivals are regrouping after his convincing victory in the first Tory leadership poll. The paper said the frontrunner is now being urged to take part in debates.
Image caption The Times also picks up on the growing calls for Boris Johnson to take part in debates with his leadership rivals. The paper also reports an expert has called for drivers in Scotland to be paid £400 a year to take public transport to work.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the discovery of the body of Emma Faulds in the Galloway Forest. The 39-year-old, from Kilmarnock, disappeared six weeks ago and a man has since appeared in court charged with her murder.
Image caption The National picks up on Ruth Davidson's comments about a second Scottish independence referendum after she came under fresh criticism from the Greens. It also carries an exclusive report from Afghanistan on the "New" Taliban.
Image caption The Perth & Perthshire edition of The Courier focuses on the conviction of a man who stabbed his flatmate to death at a Christmas party in Perth.
Image caption The North-East edition of the Press and Journal reports Britain's most prestigious cycling race could take place in the region after a joint bid by Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Council.
Image caption The Daily Star reports police are looking into Jo Brand's battery acid "joke" which was made on a comedy panel show.

