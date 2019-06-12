Image copyright Serco

Train passengers on a sleeper service from London to Scotland were forced to use a replacement bus service after the train encountered a "technical issue".

The Glasgow and Edinburgh-bound Caledonian Sleeper's Lowlander service terminated at Stafford in the West Midlands at 05:45.

The 173 passengers on board were woken up and offered a bus to Glasgow.

The service for Wednesday night has now been cancelled. Caledonian Sleeper tweeted "sincere apologies".

The train is supposed to leave London Euston at 23:50, and split at Carstairs - with carriages heading for Glasgow and Edinburgh arriving in each city at about 07:20.

But on Tuesday/Wednesday service, passengers were awoken just after 05:00 by a knock on their doors, and told the journey from Stafford to Glasgow would have to be made by bus.

The buses were on the road north by 06:30.

Edinburgh passengers were told their sleeper tickets could be used on the train from Glasgow to Edinburgh.

One passenger tweeted that he was "currently stuck in Crewe... standing in the rain and the coaches are here but no drivers".

The Caledonian Sleeper tweeted: "Our apologies to guests but due to a technical issue with the coaches, this service will have to terminate at Stafford.

"Replacement road transport has been arranged to take guests from Stafford to Glasgow."

The company added that passengers could apply for a full refund.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The new Caledonian Sleeper fleet cost £150m

It is the latest in a number of problems with the new £150m fleet, which debuted at the end of April - but arrived three hours late in London following signalling issues on the line.

Ryan Flaherty, managing director for Caledonian Sleeper, said they were "working to understand the cause of the problem".

He added: "As a result of the technical issues, we have taken the decision to cancel tonight's Lowland service from Glasgow/Edinburgh to London. We will be contacting all guests scheduled to travel to inform them of the cancellation and help them with alternative arrangements."

At the time, Network Rail said there was also an issue with the train itself.