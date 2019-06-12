Scotland

Scotland's papers: Johnson tax plans and BBC backlash

  • 12 June 2019
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image copyright The Herald
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image copyright The i
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image copyright The National
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image copyright The Times
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image copyright Courier
Image copyright Daily Star

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites