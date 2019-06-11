A move to an "opt-out" system for organ donation is to be voted on by MSPs later.

At present, people must "opt in" by registering to donate their organs for transplants after they die.

Under the new system it will be assumed people were in favour of donation unless they have stated otherwise.

The bill before the Scottish Parliament is expected to pass as a majority of MSPs and Holyrood's health committee back the change.

Approximately 550 people in Scotland are waiting for an organ transplant, which could save or transform their lives.

Despite record numbers of people registered to donate, it is hoped the move to an opt-out system - similar to the one adopted by Wales in 2015 - will lead to an increase in available organs.

Families will still be consulted and have the final say under the Human Tissue (Authorisation) (Scotland) Bill.

Image caption As of July last year, there were 2,724,358 people in Scotland on the UK Organ Donor Register

David McColgan, of the British Heart Foundation Scotland, said: "We already have the highest population registered to be donors [in the UK] but we also have the highest family refusal rate so this legislation will change that conversation, change the understanding of the situation.

"For example, in Wales over two years they have seen a 50% increase in family consent so that is really important and that is what we hope the legislation will achieve here.

"But the legislation cannot be seen as a silver bullet and a solution on its own, so two of the big challenges which exist are training enough staff and having the suitable infrastructure for transplants."

Image caption A Scottish government consultation on the organ donation changes found 82% of respondents in favour of the move

More than half of Scotland's population have registered to donate their organs or tissue after their death - the highest rate in Britain.

MSPs already agreed the general principles of the Human Tissue (Authorisation) (Scotland) Bill at earlier stages of the legislation's passage through parliament.

A total of 107 MSPs backed it but Lib Dem MSP Mike Rumbles voted against the bill, while SNP MSPs Christine Grahame and Colin Beattie abstained.

Holyrood considered an opt-out system in the previous parliamentary term, but narrowly rejected a member's bill from Labour's Anne McTaggart due to "serious concerns" about the "practical impact of the specific details".

'Another shot at life'

Studying for his Highers in 2011, 16-year-old Harry Prentice could not shake a breathlessness and lethargy which left him falling asleep at all times of the day.

Within minutes of a visit to his GP, he was on his way to hospital and the eventual diagnosis was that his heart was twice the size it should be, and failing.

"It was a shock, I was a 16-year-old guy - fit as a fiddle - and thought I was fine, invincible like you do at that age," explained Harry.

The new norm for Harry, who lives near Lanark, was then endless journeys to and from hospital as he waited for a heart transplant.

He continued: "Once you're on the waiting list it really makes you think about the situation you're in - you think, am I going to be here in five years time? And so you start thinking about your life and what is planned."

Image caption Harry receiving treatment at the Golden Jubilee hospital in Clydebank

Harry was fitted with an an artificial heart pump which allowed him to continue with life for two years until further complications developed. He was eventually found a transplant in June 2013 with the team operating from the Golden Jubilee hospital in Clydebank.

Complications during surgery meant Harry suffered a severe stroke and has had years of rehabilitation since, but the 24-year-old says he is delighted the transplant has given him another shot at life.

He said: "There was relief when the news came through and a little bit of sadness knowing someone had died, but grateful they had decided to donate and that they were going to pass on the organs to let me live.

"This law change has been a long time in the waiting and will be good for the country."