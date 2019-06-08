Image copyright Bristow Helicopters Image caption Seven walkers were airlifted to safety but a 55-year-old woman died of her injuries

A woman has died after being struck by lightning in the Scottish Highlands.

A group of seven walkers were on Na Gruagaichean, a mountain near Ben Nevis in north-west Scotland, when lightning struck on Saturday, police said.

The party were all airlifted to Fort William but the 55-year-old died of her injuries, Police Scotland said.

Another woman in the group who was also struck by lightning is in a stable condition in Belford Hospital, Fort William.

The next-of-kin of the woman who died have been informed.

Police said a report would be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, the Scottish prosecution service which looks into deaths that need further explanation.

HM Coastguard helicopter, Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team and Scotland's Air Ambulance service all aided the rescue effort.

Insp Isla Campbell said: "We are grateful for the prompt and professional response from partner agencies to this tragic incident and offer our condolences to the lady's family."