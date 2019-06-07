Image copyright Tunnock's Image caption Sir Boyd's confectionery firm Tunnock's makes caramel wafers, snowball and teacakes.

The inventor of the Tunnock's Teacake and the boss of the Scottish women's football team have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Confectioner Boyd Tunnock, 86, receives a knighthood for services to business and charity, while Shelley Kerr's MBE is for services to football.

Sir Boyd said very few things surprised him, but the honour "certainly did".

Other Scots honoured include broadcaster Shereen Nanjiani, Brian Donohoe MP and Catherine Stihler.

Tunnock's Uddingston-based firm makes caramel wafers, snowballs and teacakes.

Upon news of receiving the honour Sir Boyd said: "When you get to my age, very few things surprise you but this certainly did and I am deeply honoured and grateful to Her Majesty the Queen."

MBE for women's football boss

Shelley Kerr, who has been head coach of the Scottish women's football team since 2017, is appointed an MBE for services to football, after guiding Scotland to their first ever Women's World Cup.

Their campaign begins when they face England on Sunday.

Image copyright Getty Image caption Shelley Kerr said she was "immensely proud"

Ms Kerr said she was "speechless" upon hearing news of the honour. The 49-year-old, from West Lothian, added: "It's a tremendous honour and one I'm immensely proud of."

Former Labour MEP Catherine Stihler becomes an OBE for political service. Having served Scotland at the European Parliament for 20 years, she stood down in January 2019.

She said the recognition was "unexpected", adding: "I hope I have been a relatable role model for young women, and I will work to inspire more young women from across Europe to choose public service."

Image copyright Getty Image caption Labour politicians Brian Donohoe and Catherine Stihler received a knighthood and an OBE respectively

Former Labour MP Brian Donohoe, who represented Central Ayrshire until 2015, receives a knighthood for services to parliamentary and political service.

Shereen Nanjiani, who presents the BBC Radio Scotland weekend show Shereen, becomes an MBE for services to broadcasting.

She previously presented Scotland Today on STV for 22 years.

The honour came as a "complete surprise", she said.

Ms Nanjiani added: "I like to think this is also for the many people from ethnic minority backgrounds who've told me that seeing an Asian face presenting the Scottish TV news opened the door for them to pursue a career in the media."

Image caption Shereen Nanjiani said she shared the honour with others who were inspired by seeing an Asian person on screen

A man who was an 18-year-old off-duty police officer on the night of the Lockerbie bombing is also honoured with an MBE.

Colin Dorrance saw Pan Am Flight 103 crash on the evening of 21 December 1988, killing 270 people.

Last year he took part in a cycle ride from Lockerbie to Syracuse in the US to mark the 30th anniversary of the tragedy.

Image caption Colin Dorrance pictured now and during his earlier days in the force

Also recognised is Laura Lee, chief executive of the charity Maggie's. She has been made a dame for services to cancer patients.

Author Theresa Breslin, from Lenzie, who has written more than 50 books, receives an OBE for services to literature, while Robin Ticciati, principal conductor of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, is appointed an OBE for services to music.

David Strang from Edinburgh, formerly Her Majesty's Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland, receives a CBE for services to law and order.

'Throughout society'

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said those who had been recognised had made "exceptional contributions" to communities the length and breadth of the country.

She added: "Their service and dedication in fields ranging from the arts, education and sport to business, charity, community cohesion and science has helped to promote Scotland all over the world, and benefited people throughout society."

Scottish Secretary David Mundell also paid tribute to those who were honoured.

He said: "Sir Boyd has made a huge contribution to Scotland's economy over many years. His iconic Scottish products are not just much-loved by people across Scotland, but are an international success story."

On Shelley Kerr's MBE, he added that it recognised; "her services to women's football, boosting the success and popularity of the sport across the UK. I look forward to seeing her lead the Scottish team to victory on Sunday in France in their World Cup campaign."