Image caption The Provan Road entrance to the park has been sealed off

The bomb squad has been called to a Glasgow park after reports of a suspect package being found.

Police Scotland confirmed a cordon had been put in place at Alexandra Park in the Dennistoun area and the Provan Road entrance has been sealed off.

A spokeswoman said: "At about 8.10am, police received a report of a suspicious item within Alexandra Park.

"As a precautionary measure, a cordon has been placed around an area of the park."

She added: "The EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) are currently at the scene to examine the item."