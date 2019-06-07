Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Unite union members at the two sites will walk out at both airports from 04:00 until 16:00

The first of two 12-hour strikes is set to begin at Glasgow and Aberdeen airports.

The move follows stalled talks between the AGS Airports group and the Unite union over pay and pensions.

Unite members at the two sites will walk out from 04:00 until 16:00. A further strike is scheduled to take place next Monday.

Strikers include security staff, fire and operations teams - but not check-in or baggage handlers.

AGS said "robust contingency plans" would be put in place to ensure "business as usual" at both airports.

About 400 people are likely to strike in Glasgow alone, but airport bosses have brought in the same number of staff to cover.

The usual quota of 300 planes is expected to fly.

AGS Airports Limited owns Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton airports.

The union claims the company closed the consultation process on pensions on 24 May, as it attempted to close a defined benefit pension scheme.

This, they say, broke an Acas Agreement made in 2016 to keep the scheme open to existing members.