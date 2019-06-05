Scotland

Scotland's papers: Cocaine death and Trump meets May

  • 5 June 2019
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The death of a Scottish teacher who swallowed a £60 bag of cocaine in an airport lounge features on the front page of the Daily Record. An inquest in Manchester recorded Victoria Buchanan, 42, died from misadventure.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption US President Donald Trump backed Boris Johnson to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May on the second day of his state visit to the UK, reports The Scotsman. He told a press conference the former foreign secretary would do a "great job".
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption More than half of vacant consultant posts in NHS Scotland remained unfilled for six months or more, according to The Herald. The paper also reports Donald Trump was told the NHS is not for sale in any UK-US trade deal.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption Three Conservative moderates have backed Boris Johnson to be the party's new leader after declaring him a "proven winner", according to The Times. The paper also credits Liverpool striker Mo Salah with a fall in Islamaphobia on Merseyside.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National sends a warning to President Trump: "Get your hands off our NHS". The paper also reports the SNP has made an official complaint to the BBC over a "dodgy election graph" while a viewer's complaint about a misleading GDP quote on Reporting Scotland has been upheld.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption Conservative leadership candidate Boris Johnson has warned the party faces "extinction" if Britain is not out of the EU by 31 October. The paper also features a picture of President Trump and Theresa May during their joint press conference in London.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption Donald Trump hailed the relationship between the US and the UK as "the greatest alliance the world has ever known". He has also backed Theresa May's successor to break the Brexit deadlock.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption A judge has warned violent criminals and sex offenders could avoid jail under SNP plans to restrict short sentences, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper also features a "wicked dispatch" from President Trump's state banquet.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption Composer Paul Mealor reveals his struggles with alcohol in the Inverness, Highlands & Islands edition of the Press & Journal.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption Detectives are investigating the death of a man who was stabbed several times at a block of flats in Perth, according to The Courier. It also features tributes to boxing champion Connor Law who has died at the age of 26.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption Michael Barrymore has finally apologised for the death of Stuart Lubbock at his home in 2001, according to the Daily Star. The former TV presenter made his comments in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites