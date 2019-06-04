Anti-Trump protests in Glasgow and Edinburgh

Image caption Protesters gathered in Glasgow's Buchanan Street

Several hundred people gathered in Glasgow and Edinburgh to protest against Donald Trump's visit to the UK.

Many of the demonstrators in Glasgow's Buchanan Street held up placards reading Stand Up To Racism.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard was among those speaking at the Edinburgh event outside St Giles Cathedral.

Image caption A demonstration was held outside St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh

The US president met Prime Minister Theresa May at No 10 Downing Street on the second day of his state visit.

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in central London, where they were addressed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Image caption Donald Trump and Theresa May met at Downing Street

Mr Trump said he turned down a meeting with Mr Corbyn, but did meet Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage at the US ambassador's residence, Winfield House.