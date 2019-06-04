Scotland

Scotland's papers: Trump's 'tirade' and May snub

  • 4 June 2019
Image caption The start of Donald Trump's three-day visit to the UK is splashed across the morning's papers. "Trump arrives in the UK with a tirade... and a snub to May" is The Scotsman's take.
Image caption Mr Trump has promised the UK a "big trade deal" once it has left the EU, according to the Scottish Daily Express.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail labels the Queen and Mr Trump as "the winners", saying they showed "what leadership really means" as Mr Corbyn and Sadiq Khan "sneer with petty insults", claims the paper.
Image caption The Times is leading with a political angle on the visit - it reports that Mrs May is set to take a "tough line" with the president over Chinese company Huawei.
Image caption Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's decision to lead the protest against Mr Trump is the lead in the Daily Telegraph. The paper says he will deliver a speech about the US president's "misogyny and xenophobia".
Image caption The Daily Star has gone with a photo of the Queen and Donald Trump where it looks like they are fist-bumping as they greet each other. The paper says the US president took the Queen by surprise.
Image caption The i claims the cancellation of private talks between Donald Trump and Theresa May is a "snub" for the prime minister.
Image caption In addition to the state visit, The Herald also covers the continuing controversy over primary one testing. It claims the Scottish government's education secretary has been accused of "rewriting history" by saying the roll-out was completed "without difficulty".
Image caption The Daily Record claims "vigilantes" have attacked the home of Alesha MacPhail's killer. Aaron Campbell is serving a 27-year sentence for the murder of the six-year-old. The paper reports that the windows of his mother's home have been smashed after she took down a CCTV camera. She provided police with footage from the same camera after spotting her son coming and going on the night Alesha died.
Image caption The front page of the Press and Journal's Inverness, Highlands and Islands edition reports that five bodies have been spotted in the search for climbers who went missing in the Indian Himalayas. The missing group was led by Martin Moran, whose Scotland-based company, Moran Mountain, has run numerous expeditions to the area.
Image caption The Courier covers the start of a trial of a man accused of putting a 13-month-old girl in a tumble dryer and switching it on. Thomas Dunn, 25, of Hamilton, denied the charges on the first day of the trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Image caption And the Sun chooses to lead on singer George Michael's will, saying he has left £98m to family and friends with the majority going to his sisters.

