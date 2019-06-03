Scotland

Scotland's papers: Medicine rationing and ATM charges

  • 3 June 2019
Image caption A proposal by Labour MP Ged Killen to outlaw charges to withdraw money from a cash machine is the lead story in The Herald. The paper points out that nearly one in five cash machines across Scotland are expected to change from free to pay-to-use in the next year.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail leads with NHS plans to stop giving patients "low clinical value" medicines when there are cheaper or safer alternatives available.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with the visit of Donald Trump to the UK and comments from Tory leadership hopefuls - Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid - who have both signalled they could U-turn over the UK government's decision to allow Chinese firm Huawei to help build Britain's new 5G network.
Image caption Meanwhile, Mr Trump's "life-endangering" approach to emissions targets are the focal point of the president's visit for the i newspaper.
Image caption The Scotsman's take on the president's visit focuses on any post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the United States with warnings from the SNP that access to the NHS should not be on the negotiating table.
Image caption The Times front page features an attack on Tory leadership hopeful Michael Gove over his suggestion he could delay Brexit beyond the current 31 October deadline. The stance has "provoked fury" among his opponents, according to the paper.
Image caption The National reports that SNP MEP Alyn Smith is set to become president of the European Free Alliance, a left-wing coalition of parties from across the EU. The National says this a key role because the alliance is one of two political groups which will hold the balance of power following the recent EU elections.
Image caption People in Britain should change their lifestyle in eight simple ways to cut their risk of developing dementia, according to the front of the Scottish Daily Express.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with an interview with the mother of Antoine Vesterinen-Maury, who died in Edinburgh in 2016 after taking magic mushrooms. She has hit out at Police Scotland for not releasing some of her son's case paperwork. The force said it was unable to do this for a range of operational and data protection reasons.
Image caption The problem commonly known as bed blocking leads the front page of The Courier which reveals a patient in Tayside had to wait more than two years to be discharged from hospital and into care despite being fit to leave.
Image caption A surge in deliberate fireraising, including attacks on chip shops and beauty salons, in the north east of Scotland leads the front of the Press and Journal.
Image caption A examination of Loch Ness using DNA sampling techniques makes the front page of the Daily Star.
Image caption The Scottish Sun's main news story is about the West Lothian-based contestant of a reality TV show getting his mother to shave a part of his body.

