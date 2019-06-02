Scotland

Scotland's papers: Labour 'fightback' and 'killers in Picassos'

  • 2 June 2019
Image caption The Sunday Post front page claims that dangerous inmates including murderers and rapists are being ferried between court and jail in ordinary family cars, after the escort service was privatised.
Image caption Scotland on Sunday's front page considers the future of the Scottish Labour Party. It claims that "Labour fightback looks like mission impossible for the Scottish party". Inside, the paper considers the party's fortunes over recent weeks and speaks to sources who say "the party is over".
Image caption The Herald on Sunday reports on "secret exit payments" given to former staff members of a Scottish government minister. Several of Ash Denham's ex-employees have received pay-offs and have signed "gagging clauses" after leaving her employment, according to the paper.
Image caption The National front page covers the All Under One Banner march in support of Scottish independence, which took place in Galashiels on Saturday. It also headlines on an article by Blair Jenkins, the man who led Yes Scotland, on how he believes the campaign can win independence for Scotland.
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday carries allegations that sailors on a Trident submarine have been caught taking cocaine. It claims that three sailors based on HMS Vengance, which is based at Faslane but had been visiting a port in Florida, failed drugs tests and were removed from the submarine.
Image caption The front page of the Sunday Express also reports on the political alignment between the Brexit Party leader and the US president. In an interview, Mr Farage vows to "smash" the two-party system "just like Trump".
Image caption Under the headline "Jamie's shame", the Sunday Mail reports that staff at his Jamie's Italian restaurants in Scotland are to sue for lost wages "after they were refused redundancy pay".

