Scotland's papers: Tory leadership hopefuls say no to indyref2

  • 30 May 2019
Image caption Several of Scotland's front pages are dominated by the frontrunners in the bid to be the next leader of the Conservative party ruling out a second Scottish independence referendum. The Scotsman says the Scottish government could respond by accelerating legislation for indyref2.
Image caption The i also says Scottish ministers will push ahead with plans for a referendum bill, with first minister Nicola Sturgeon saying it would be a "democratic outrage" if Westminster blocked SNP plans for a second vote.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with Tory leadership hopeful Matt Hancock warning Ms Sturgeon that there is "no way" she will be allowed to hold an independence referendum next year. The current UK health secretary said Scotland's place in the UK had been settled in 2014 and urged the first minister to "listen to the people".
Image caption The Daily Express leads with Nicola Sturgeon being accused of a "power grab on an industrial scale" after she unveiled plans for a second referendum. The paper says leading Conservatives have branded SNP legislation for a new ballot a "Trojan horse" for a poll that could hand "sweeping powers" to Holyrood ministers.
Image caption The National says Scotland is "all set" for a second independence referendum as ministers plan to "fast-track" indyref2 in 2020. It follows Scottish Brexit minister Michael Russell saying the government's intention was to "offer the people of Scotland the choice of independence later in the term of this Parliament".
Image caption Elsewhere, The Herald says Scottish Natural Heritage is to call for the nation's landscape to be returned to "its original beauty" under a multi-million-pound rewilding project. The country's nature watchdog will outline its vision after scientific observers called for a fifth of Scottish farmland to be turned back into peatland, wetland or woods to reduce global warming.
Image caption The Sun says ex-footballer Joey Barton's stag do ended in a fracas on the beach. A spokesman for former Rangers player Barton, now manager of League One side Fleetwood Town, said: "Joey categorically denies being involved."
Image caption The Daily Record says a Scottish mother has tracked down the American bone marrow donor who saved her daughter's life. Ava Stark's mother Marie described Juleena Masters as "the most amazing lady".
Image caption The Times leads with its own investigation into the Celtic Boys Club sex abuse scandal. It says Celtic FC's refusal to accept blame for systematic abuse at its former feeder club has been undermined by documents which reveal "official" links between the two organisations.
Image caption The Daily Star reveals singer Amy Macdonald is to release a song backing Scotland's women's football team ahead of the World Cup finals in France next week.
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition leads with claims that a centre for people with learning difficulties has been allowed to fall into a state of neglect. A staff member at the Carseview unit has shared photos of what is claimed to be body fluids smeared on walls.
Image caption The Press and Journal's Highlands edition says industry-wide reforms are to be introduced after a report into the sinking of the Nancy Glen trawler. The report found that a new piece of equipment had made the vessel unstable before it sank with the loss of two lives.
Image caption The Daily Mail's headline declares a "victory" as it reports the Royal College of Psychiatrists advised that patients should be warned that antidepressants can cause "severe" side-effects. The paper, which has supported a long-running campaign for the change, says the decision is a "major U-turn".

