The number of foreign workers in Scotland dropped by more than 10% last year, according to new statistics.

There were 198,000 non-UK nationals in employment in 2018 - 21,000 fewer than in the previous year.

Scottish government research found that about 12,000 of those who left the Scottish labour market were EU nationals.

It is the first year since 2007 that the number of EU nationals in employment has fallen.

However, the publication also revealed that there were 99,000 more overseas workers in Scotland in 2018 than in 2007.

It found that 81.2% of all EU nationals aged between 16 and 64 were employed - up 0.4 percentage points over the year - and higher than at any time since 2007.

That compared with an employment rate of 74.5% among UK nationals, and 50% for people from outside the EU.

Where do Scotland's foreign workers come from?

It also found that:

More than half of EU workers live in Edinburgh, Glasgow or Aberdeen

There were 24,000 non-UK nationals employed in the public sector - 3.6% of its workforce

One in five EU nationals work in the food, drink and tourism sectors

A quarter work in "elementary occupations", such as cleaners, bar workers and production workers