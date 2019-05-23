Scotland

Scottish papers: May's 'showdown' and Barrymore's 'raw anger'

  • 23 May 2019

Image caption The Daily Star leads on an interview with Michael Barrymore, saying the comedian is "raw with anger" that the death of a party guest in his swimming pool 18 years ago still overshadows his career - despite no charges having been brought.
Image caption The resignation of Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom over the government's Brexit policy is the main story for many papers. The Daily Express says "beleaguered" Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a "final showdown".
Image caption The Scottish Sun takes aim at lottery winner Jane Park, reporting that she has been "slammed" for selling a picture of her breasts for £50. Ms Park has said the money raised will go to charity, reports the paper.
Image caption Residents of a rural Perth and Kinross village "watched in disgust", says The Courier, as councillors took the decision to close their local school. Abernyte Primary will close following a region-wide review.
Image caption Hearts fans are planning to stage a moving Scottish Cup final tribute in memory of a lifelong Jambo who tragically died aged just 39. It follows the death of Alex "Skippy" Currie who suffered a stroke in April while watching his 12-year-old son playing football, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.

