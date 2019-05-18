Image copyright @FireThurso Image caption A firefighter surveys the damage near Forres

Firefighters are continuing to dampen down two wildfires which have destroyed thousands of acres of moorland.

One, between Melvich and Strathy in Sutherland, has been ongoing since Sunday night and a single appliance remains at the scene.

The other, at Johnstripe near Dunphail, south of Forres, was first reported on Thursday afternoon.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances were still in attendance.

Firefighters had warned of a heightened risk of wildfires across Scotland due to warm and dry weather.

But a spokesman said rain overnight has helped both operations and enabled resources to be scaled back.

At the height of the fires helicopters were used to water bomb flames burning in "tinder dry" heather and grass and dry peatland.