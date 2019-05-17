Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Speeding up' indyref2 and £100m waste bill

  • 17 May 2019
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon says having a hard Brexiteer at the helm of the UK government will speed up the timetable for a second referendum on Scottish independence, writes The National.
Image caption Meanwhile, Theresa May has set the clock on her exit from Downing Street as she prepares for another vote on her Brexit deal in the Commons at the end of June, reports The Scotsman.

