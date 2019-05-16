Scotland

Scotland's papers: Kyle 'devastated' and SNP 'backstabbing' row

  • 16 May 2019
Image caption With ITV deciding to axe the Jeremy Kyle Show after the death of a guest, The Sun's front page reports the TV host's reaction. "I'm utterly devastated," the paper's headline reads.
Image caption There is a growing row within the SNP, says The Scotsman, over bullying allegations after MP Joanna Cherry accused party colleagues of "backstabbing" her.
Image caption The Telegraph also features the story on its front page but leads with Tory travails, saying that Theresa May is to be forced from office within a month by senior backbench MPs if she does not set out a timetable for her departure as prime minister.
Image caption The Daily Record focuses on the Emma Faulds case, reporting that detectives believe a 30-mile stretch of road will lead them to the missing 39-year-old's body.
Image caption Nigel Farage's Brexit Party is charging its followers £2.50 to attend his rally this week in Edinburgh, reports the Evening News.
Image caption The National leads with claims that the Conservatives are "cashing in" on the big tobacco companies and says a think tank has been party financed by one of the tobacco giants.
Image caption Millions of lives could be saved by new cancer drugs set to be available within a decade, according to the Scottish Daily Express.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail also leads with the story and adds that cancer could be reduced from a killer disease to a chronic condition thanks to a new £75m programme.
Image caption Complaints about banks have soared by 40%, reports The Herald, as online scams become one of the fastest growing concerns for the industry and customers.
Image caption Angela Newlands from Perthshire has been cleared of murdering 22-year-old Annalise Johnstone, reports The Courier. Jordan Johnston is still on trial for the murder at the High Court in Livingston.
Image caption The British military was engaged in a public clash with the Pentagon yesterday over claims by Washington about the threat posed by Iran, according to The Times. The paper says the row comes after the Ministry of Defence dismissed warnings that Tehran-backed groups were preparing to launch attacks against western interests.
Image caption Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley has criticised the show's "punishing schedule" and insists she will never return to the cobbles of Wetherfield, writes The Star.
Image caption Businessman Alan Massie is planning to use his personal fortune to bankroll a new drive to block a second independence referendum and stop the SNP from taking marginal seats in Scotland, according to the Press and Journal.

