Scotland

Scottish papers: Jeremy Kyle off air after guest death

  • 14 May 2019
Image caption ITV's suspension of the Jeremy Kyle Show after a guest died appears on many of the front pages. The Daily Record front page claims the man was found dead at home days after failing a lie detector test on the programme.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail also focuses on the news about the Jeremy Kyle programme. The paper adds that the ITV show has been taken down from catch-up services.
Image caption The Daily Star headline describes the man's death as a "tragedy", and adds that the programme has been taken off air "indefinitely".
Image caption "Gangland crooks" who plotted to murder their enemies have been jailed for 104 years, according to the Scottish Sun. The paper reports that a judge told six associates of the Lyons criminal family who appeared before him that there was no place for the "law of the jungle" after the men targeted their rivals at locations in Glasgow, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and Manchester.
Image caption A 50-year veteran of the SNP, who served as Joanna Cherry's election agent, has quit the party after falling out with the MP, The Scotsman reports. It adds that Joanna Cherry has been "engulfed in a row over bullying allegations". Ms Cherry has previously tweeted that there were "lies" being told about her in some newspapers and that she wanted to give her side of the story soon.
Image caption The National reports that an SNP-sponsored website launched to increase support for Scottish independence has hit its target of 200,000 signatures within three weeks. The paper adds that it is part of the "It's time for independence" campaign.
Image caption The Times remembers "golden girl" Doris Day - who died on Monday aged 97 - with a photo of her smiling in a tutu, from the 1962 musical Jumbo. Its main story reports that former cabinet ministers and senior Tories have warned Theresa May not to compromise over Brexit for fear of splitting the party.
Image caption An image of "Hollywood heroine" Day as Calamity Jane dominates the front page of the Daily Telegraph. In the paper's main story, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt calls for more defence spending as part of an "expected leadership push".
Image caption The Herald's front page reports that the number of Scots dying prematurely from heart disease is up for the first time in 50 years. It adds that a new report claims the death rate is increasing at twice the rate of the UK average.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports that the Law Society of Scotland has urged its members to take part in their survey about attitudes towards mental health. The story is part of its "keep it in mind" campaign on mental health.
Image caption Sir David Attenborough is taking aim at the "catastrophe" of plastic pollution, the i reports, with the paper saying that waste is causing a million deaths a year in developing countries.
Image caption The Perth and Perthshire edition of the Courier reports on the Annalise Johnstone murder trial. It reports that the High Court in Livingston heard traces of blood matching the 23-year-old's DNA were found on the rear bumper and boot of murder accused Angela Newlands' car.
Image caption A serial rapist has admitted subjecting five girls in Aberdeen to sexual attacks and assaults, the Press and Journal's North-East edition reports. Kyle Park, 18, pled guilty to raping four young victims at addresses in Aberdeen and assaulting a fifth to her injury and permanent disfigurement.

