Campaigners are calling for more funds to ensure people with diabetes can access psychological support.

More than 298,000 Scots have been diagnosed with the condition but many have been unable to access specialist mental health care.

Diabetes Scotland has now issued a series of demands to both the government and NHS boards.

The Scottish government said it recognised the challenges faced by people living with the condition.

The charity said people with the condition were twice as likely to experience depression yet, across the UK, 40% of GPs say they are not likely to ask about emotional wellbeing and mental health in routine diabetes appointments.

And less than a third (30%) of family doctors believe there is enough emotional and psychological support for people with the condition, according to a survey.

'Has to change'

Scotland's Diabetes Improvement Plan, published in 2014, found people with the condition experienced better care when mental health professionals were involved.

Diabetes Scotland said: "This has not happened uniformly across Scotland and is the exception rather than the rule.

"Things have to change. We want diabetes care that sees and supports the whole person.

"The emotional and psychological impacts of diabetes should be recognised in all diabetes care. Everyone affected by diabetes must have access to the support they need, when they need it."

Stronger guidance

As well as an increase in funding, Diabetes Scotland wants stronger guidance highlighting the importance of providing emotional and psychological support as a routine part of diabetes care.

Angela Mitchell, the charity's director, said: "The day-to-day demands of managing diabetes can be a constant struggle affecting people's emotional well-being and mental health.

"People tell us that struggling emotionally can make it even more difficult to keep on top of self-management.

"And when diabetes cannot be well managed, the risk of dangerous complications, such as amputations, kidney failure and stroke increases."

A Scottish government spokesman said: "We recognise the challenges faced by people living with all forms of diabetes and the critical interdependence between physical and mental health is well-recognised.

"Through our Mental Health Strategy, which sets out our ambition for the next 10 years, we seek to improve access to psychological therapies and to prevent and treat mental health problems with the same commitment and drive as we do for physical health problems."