Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some ScotRail staff have already completed the NHS-accredited training

More than 50 railway staff are to be trained to provide mental health first aid to their colleagues and customers.

ScotRail announced the scheme to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

The NHS-accredited training will help employees identify people who may require help and guide them towards support services.

Some workers have already completed the programme, which involves instruction on listening, offering reassurance and asking about suicide where appropriate.

ScotRail's occupational health manager Nadya Kuhl said the training would prove worthwhile if it assists anyone in getting the help they need.

Ms Kuhl said: "ScotRail is absolutely committed to providing appropriate support for mental health issues and the introduction of mental health first aiders will enhance what we can deliver for our own people and customers.

"We know the importance of engaging and identifying the signs of someone in need of support and how critical this can be to helping with treatment, and ultimately saving lives."

'Help and compassion'

Tom Scott from See Me, Scotland's programme to tackle mental health stigma and discrimination, which has been working with ScotRail, urged other employers to ensure staff are supported in the workplace.

Mr Scott said: "There is a significant problem with people in Scotland being able to speak openly about their mental health, especially at work. We want organisations to create cultures that are open in talking about mental health and where discriminatory behaviour is challenged.

"It's great to see the action that ScotRail are taking to give their staff the confidence and knowledge to have open and supportive conversations on mental health.

"We have been working with them for the past few months and this is one of a number of things the company has done to challenge stigma and improve cultures for both their staff and their customers.

"When someone is struggling with their mental health, they deserve help and compassion, and we would urge all workplaces to ensure that their staff feel confident and able to speak about mental health."