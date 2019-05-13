Scotland

Scottish papers: Brexit pressure on Theresa May as EU poll looms

  • 13 May 2019
Image caption Theresa May is facing increasing pressure to quit as Conservative voters change allegiances and Brexit talks falter, according to the i newspaper.
Image caption Kenny Miller is the bookie's favourite to be the new manager at Dundee United, accordint to the Courier's Dundee edition.
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports that Strictly Come Dancing's talent scout Stafania Aleksander is in trouble with her bosses after including cocaine in a holiday list posted on Instagram.
Image caption In a bid to "save the High Street", Tesco is calling for business rates cuts of 20% funded by a 2% tax on online sales, the Scottish Daily Mail reports.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on plans to reduce the amount of food waste by offering smaller portions in restaurants and giving big discounts on food past its best before date in shops.

