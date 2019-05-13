Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nearly half of 18 to 24-year-olds said social media images caused them to worry

A third of adults have felt anxious over their body image, researchers say.

They also found approximately a quarter of those surveyed have felt "disgust" or "shame" at their body image in the past year.

Mental Health Foundation Scotland, which carried out the research, wants the UK government to reform social media and advertising rules.

Proposals would force companies to make sure content does not "exacerbate body image concerns".

The poll - which the charity commissioned from YouGov - asked more than 1,000 Scottish adults about their views on body image.

It found:

Nearly half of 18-24 year olds said social media images caused them to worry

About two fifths reported adverts had a similar effect

Body image issues affected women more than men, with 11% saying they have "deliberately hurt themselves" because of their body image, compared to 4% of men

Over a quarter of people over 55 said their body image had a negative impact on their self-esteem

And more than one in seven adults reported experiencing suicidal thoughts or feelings because of concerns about body image

The charity wants the UK government to take action, by regulating social media and giving more powers to the Advertising Standards Authority.

Julie Cameron, of Mental Health Foundation Scotland, said: "One of the most compelling insights from our survey was that commercial, social media and advertising pressures on body image are contributing to mental health problems for millions of people.

"This social harm has been allowed to develop largely unchecked. While there have been some positive initiatives, social media companies have frequently been unwilling to take the necessary steps to protect their users from harmful content.

"If left unregulated, advertising will continue to present unattainable idealised bodies as aspirational. This is harming the mental health of millions and can't be allowed to continue."

The foundation is calling on the UK government to tackle the promotion of unhealthy or idealised body images as a specific part of its strategy in the Online Harms White Paper.

"New codes of practice should include an expectation that social media companies must take practical steps to ensure that the content they promote does not exacerbate body image concerns," Ms Cameron said.

"This could be enforced by the proposed new independent regulator, which is already part of the government proposals."