Scotland

Scottish papers: Woodland searched for body of Emma Faulds

  • 12 May 2019
Image caption The Sunday Times leads on its annual "rich list", which this year is topped by brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja, whose combined wealth comes to £22bn. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the paper says, "is off the top of the list and heading to Monaco". And the chairman of Ineos chemicals group is, apparently, not the only billionaire planning to leave the UK. The Times says many in the UK are preparing to "flee Corbyn's Britain" amid fears of a "Corbyngeddon raid on private wealth".
Image caption Former defence secretary Gavin Williamson - who was sacked by the PM over the Huawei leak from the National Security Council - has given an interview to the Mail on Sunday. In it, he suggests Theresa May's attempt to reach a cross-party consensus on her Brexit deal is a "betrayal" of the Conservatives. Mr Williamson calls the prime minister "naive" and says negotiations with Labour are a "grave mistake".
Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's newborn son - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor - will "heal the rifts between Meghan Markle and her estranged father" Thomas Markle Sr, according to a report in the Sunday Express. The quote comes from the duchess's half brother, Thomas Markle Jr.

