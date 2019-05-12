Image caption

The Sunday Times leads on its annual "rich list", which this year is topped by brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja, whose combined wealth comes to £22bn. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the paper says, "is off the top of the list and heading to Monaco". And the chairman of Ineos chemicals group is, apparently, not the only billionaire planning to leave the UK. The Times says many in the UK are preparing to "flee Corbyn's Britain" amid fears of a "Corbyngeddon raid on private wealth".