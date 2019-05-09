Scotland

Scottish papers: 20p bottle deposit and 'adorable' Archie

  • 9 May 2019
Image caption Shoppers will have to pay a 20p returnable deposit on bottled and canned drinks in a bid to boost recycling and help save the environment, writes the Daily Record on new government plans, announced at Holyrood on Wednesday.
Image caption The i newspaper says that Scotland will become the first country in the UK to introduce the scheme, describing it as a "game-changer" for the environment.
Image caption The deposit return scheme will be fully operational within two years, says The Herald, which adds the plan will add £1.60 to the price of an eight-pack of Irn Bru.
Image caption In other news, The Scotsman reports that the only direct flights to China from Scotland are in doubt after Hainan Airlines stopped taking bookings for its Edinburgh-Beijing service from September.
Image caption Margret Thatcher would not have been susceptible to Huawei, writes The Telegraph, as it quotes the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the UK's current plans to develop a 5G network.
Image caption The Times has an exclusive story, which it says reveals the dangerously high levels of air pollution that millions of UK children are being exposed to because of the proximity of their schools to busy roads.
Image caption The Daily Mail devotes its front page to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' new baby Archie and his first public appearance. Like many of the papers, the Mail features a photo of the baby meeting the Queen.
Image caption The Express shows a wider version of the picture, which also features the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Harry and Doria Ragland as they fuss over two-day-old Archie at Windsor Castle.
Image caption The National details a list of quotes from a Tory leaflet in which the party makes repeated reference to Nicola Sturgeon and a second Scottish independence referendum. The paper calls the Conservatives "obsessed" with the issue.
Image caption The Daily Star chooses to devote its front page to the travails of Kerry Katona after the celebrity was fined by her local council because her child missed a day's school.
Image caption A mystery man was spotted burning a bag of clothes in the countryside outside Dundee, hours after a woman was killed, reports The Courier, as it continues to report on the murder trial of two people accused of killing Annalise Johnson.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News pictures a police van and says armed police have swooped on a criminal gang during raids at an industrial estate and house in the city.
Image caption A collection of classic cars has been destroyed after a huge fire broke out in a Huntly farmhouse, reports the Press and Journal, which says dozens of firefighters were called to the incident on Wednesday.

