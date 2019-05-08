Scotland

Hunt for missing Emma and Blair on indyref2

  • 8 May 2019
Image caption As the police hunt for missing Ayrshire woman Emma Faulds intensifies, The Daily Record says specially-trained dogs are helping officers search woodland near one of her friend's homes. Police revealed on Monday that they believe the 39-year-old may have come to harm after her disappearance 10 days ago.
Image caption The Sun's front page is also dominated by the search for Ms Faulds, from Kilmarnock. The paper claims she vanished after going on a dog walk with a male friend in the village of Monkton. Police officers sealed off a street in Monkton on Tuesday as they carried out searches at a house.
Image caption The Herald leads with former prime minister Tony Blair warning it would be just as "foolish" for Scotland to leave the UK as it would be for the UK to quit the European Union. Mr Blair has spoken to the paper to mark the 20th anniversary of the first elections to the Scottish Parliament.
Image caption Several of the front pages focus on Brexit, after the government confirmed that the UK would have to hold European elections this month - despite hopes a deal would be agreed in time to avoid taking part. The Scotsman says ministers have "put off a Brexit breakthrough" until as late as July.
Image caption The Times says Theresa May is "poised to remain in office" until the autumn, after setting a new summer deadline to complete Brexit talks. But even those who don't want her to leave immediately admit that pressure is growing, the paper claims. It adds that there also are signs previously loyal MPs may switch their position.
Image caption "What a waste of time and £150m!" declares the Daily Express. The paper says "fury erupted" on Tuesday evening, as Cabinet Office minister David Lidington admitted that the government had run out of time to break the Brexit deadlock before the deadline. It adds that the cost to the taxpayer of holding the elections will be more than £150m.
Image caption Meanwhile, the i leads on warnings from grassroots Tories that the Conservative party is "in meltdown", as pressure grows on Theresa May to resign. The National Conservative Convention - which represents party activists - has announced it will hold an "unprecedented" no-confidence vote in the prime minister in June, the paper reports.
Image caption Following Monday's royal birth, The Daily Mail speculates over whether The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could apply for their newborn son to have both British and US passports. Royal insiders have said Prince Harry and Meghan want their child to grow up a "global citizen", the paper reports. It adds that the baby would be entitled to a US passport because his mother was born in Los Angeles and is still an American citizen.
Image caption A decade after the original MPs' expenses scandal, the Daily Telegraph says that Parliament's spending watchdog has tried to prevent the public being told that 377 MPs have had their official credit cards suspended for breaking the rules on expenses. The paper says that the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority tried to stop the disclosure on the grounds that it would have a "chilling effect" on its relationship with MPs and reduce public confidence in the regulatory system. However, it reports that a former High Court judge reversed the decision, saying the risk of "embarrassing" MPs was no reason to keep the information secret.
Image caption The National says the All Under One Banner (AUOB) group, which staged a pro-independence march in Glasgow last weekend, has "come out fighting" after the main organiser was reported to the procurator fiscal by Police Scotland. It is believed Manny Singh's alleged offence relates to the timing of Saturday's event. AUOB confirmed that Mr Singh will fight his prosecution "all the way".
Image caption The Daily Star says police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are still hunting 13 suspects. All were reported as acting suspiciously around the Portuguese resort where she vanished, the paper claims.
Image caption The Press and Journal's Inverness and Highlands edition reports that a plan to bring thousands of offshore wind jobs to the north of Scotland will be launched next week. A new taskforce made up of local councils and business leaders hopes to create more than 3,000 jobs over 10 years.
Image caption The Courier's Perthshire edition focuses on the ongoing trial of a man accused of murdering his sister at a witch's monument near Dunning. Jurors heard how murder accused Jordan Johnstone, who claims his girlfriend is the killer, told his father he cradled his dying sister Annalise in his arms.

