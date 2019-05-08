Hunt for missing Emma and Blair on indyref2

Image caption

A decade after the original MPs' expenses scandal, the Daily Telegraph says that Parliament's spending watchdog has tried to prevent the public being told that 377 MPs have had their official credit cards suspended for breaking the rules on expenses. The paper says that the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority tried to stop the disclosure on the grounds that it would have a "chilling effect" on its relationship with MPs and reduce public confidence in the regulatory system. However, it reports that a former High Court judge reversed the decision, saying the risk of "embarrassing" MPs was no reason to keep the information secret.