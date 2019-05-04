Scotland

Scotland's papers: Line of Duty star's crash and indy polling

  • 4 May 2019
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with a narrow escape for Line of Duty star Martin Compston after a recovery truck smashed into the side of a taxi he was travelling in. The Greenock-born actor was reportedly left shaken but unhurt by the accident in Manchester.
Image caption The National's front page reveals the UK government has instructed pollsters to find out "about the general public's perception of the state of the Union". The SNP has questioned why public money was being used for "political polling" but the Cabinet Office said it "regularly contracts research, carried out in different parts of the UK, to understand public perceptions towards government policy".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph features an interview with Michael Gove, conducted in his parents' Aberdeen home, where the cabinet minister criticises the SNP's currency plans for an independent Scotland, claiming they mean "you couldn't use Sterling in Stirling".
Image caption Theresa May's visit to Scotland for the Scottish Conservative conference makes a number of the front pages, with The Scotsman focusing on the prime minster's claim that Nicola Sturgeon is only interested in using Brexit as "an opportunity" to stage a second independence referendum.
Image caption The Daily Express carries the same comments from Theresa May but also has Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson claiming the poor local election results in England for the Tories and Labour was voters saying "a plague on both your houses" because of the Brexit deadlock.
Image caption The Herald also focuses on the impact of a poor showing in the English local elections, with the paper featuring calls for Theresa May to go in the wake of what was the Tories' worst local election defeat since 1995.
Image caption The Times also leads on the local elections, which resulted in both of the main political parties losing seats. The paper claims senior Tories will tell Theresa May she must set a departure date - after the Conservative Party lost more than 1,300 councillors.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the two men and a woman found guilty of killing oil worker Steven Donaldson. The paper focuses on the role of Mr Stevenson's ex-girlfriend Tasmin Glass, who the court ruled facilitated the 27-year-old's murder.
Image caption The murder dominates the Angus edition of The Courier, with the paper highlighting comments from Mr Donaldson's family that his life was ended by someone that he trusted.
Image caption The Daily Star leads with how thousands of fans and football greats gathered on Friday to pay their final respects to Celtic and Scotland legend Billy McNeill.
Image caption Nearly three million vehicles on UK roads have potentially deadly faults, reports the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper suggests the UK government is considering stopping vehicles from passing their MOT if drivers have ignored safety recall notices from manufacturers.
Image caption The Press and Journal focuses on an Aberdeen court case where a man was found guilty of pretending to be a plain clothes police officer during a violent robbery.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites