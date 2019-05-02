Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'I didn't do it' claims sacked Willliamson

  • 2 May 2019
Image caption The sacking of Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson over the leak of details from a meeting of the National Security Council makes many of Thursday's front pages. The Scotsman quotes from a letter the prime minister wrote to Mr Williamson saying an inquiry into the leak had found "compelling evidence suggesting your responsibility for the unauthorised disclosure".
Image caption The Times Scotland says Mr Williamson denies any involvement and has blamed a vendetta for his sacking. The report says the MP later denied calling the inquiry a "witch-hunt" and a "kangaroo court with a summary execution".
Image caption "You've got the wrong man" is the headline in the Daily Telegraph's version of events. The broadsheet, which originally broke the story of plans to let Chinese telecoms giant Huawei help build the UK's 5G mobile network, says Mr Williamson claimed he was the victim of a "stitch-up" and said a police investigation would clear his name.
Image caption "I didn't do it" is the Scottish Daily Mail's headline as the paper claims Mr Williamson "swears on his children's lives" he was not responsible for the leak over the government's proposed contract with Huawei.
Image caption The i newspaper lists bullet points on the story of Mr Williamson's sacking. The paper claims the prime minister has lost confidence in him, that there are calls for a criminal investigation and that Mr Williamson says he is a victim of a "kangaroo court".
Image caption A strong headline: "Sacked for treachery" graces the Scottish Daily Express front page. The paper says Mr Williamson was sacked after an inquiry found "compelling evidence" he was to blame for the leak of highly sensitive information.
Image caption The Herald doesn't lead with the cabinet sacking, choosing instead the "climate emergency". The story about a new environmental report says urgent changes to lifestyles in Britain are needed to help save the world from a "climate catastrophe" and that government advisers want the UK to cut greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050.
Image caption The National also runs with Scotland's "blueprint for a climate revolution" after ministers backed the tough new targets, which could see the country become carbon neutral by 2040. The government has lodged amendments to the Climate Change Bill, which will set a legally binding target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 at the latest.
Image caption The Scottish Sun's lead tells the tale of a "drunk Scot" who stole a digger to ramraid a shop cash machine - but who fled with just three bottles of whisky after causing £45,000 of damage. The paper reports that Duncan Elrick, 35, "trashed" the Spar store in Keith, Moray, after an all-day drinking session and was yesterday jailed for the crime.
Image caption Another court story makes the front of Thursday's Daily Record. The headline "Big Mac and coke" refers to two men who were jailed after snorting white powder from a table at a McDonald's restaurant in Kilmarnock.
Image caption The P&J reports on new figures which show hundreds of children walked out of council care in the north-east last year. A care charity tells the paper children could be running away from "controlling environments".
Image caption The go-ahead for a new Johnnie Walker whisky centre in Princes Street is the top story in the Edinburgh Evening News.
Image caption And the Daily Star of Scotland avoids the politics, revealing Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder has been talking about a "close encounter" with aliens in tiny spider spaceships.

