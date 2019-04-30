Glasgow Airport reopens after security alert on flight
Glasgow Airport has reopened after a security alert on board an Easyjet flight.
All flights were suspended after the crew on the aircraft, which had just landed from Gatwick, raised the alarm at 10:25.
BBC Scotland understands the incident was linked to a suspicious package.
A spokesman from Glasgow Airport confirmed that the incident had ended and the runway was reopened just before 11:00.
Police Scotland said it was made aware of a security incident by the flight crew.
A force spokeswoman said: "Officers and other emergency services are in attendance.
"All the passengers have disembarked from the plane which is currently being searched by police."