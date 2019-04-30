Scotland

Glasgow Airport reopens after security alert on flight

  • 30 April 2019
Police on the runway Image copyright Kevin McCann
Image caption Police Scotland officers responded to the alert on the Easyjet flight

Glasgow Airport has reopened after a security alert on board an Easyjet flight.

All flights were suspended after the crew on the aircraft, which had just landed from Gatwick, raised the alarm at 10:25.

BBC Scotland understands the incident was linked to a suspicious package.

A spokesman from Glasgow Airport confirmed that the incident had ended and the runway was reopened just before 11:00.

Image copyright James Gale
Image caption Passengers who were on the flight have been moved to a holding room area at Glasgow Airport

Police Scotland said it was made aware of a security incident by the flight crew.

A force spokeswoman said: "Officers and other emergency services are in attendance.

"All the passengers have disembarked from the plane which is currently being searched by police."
Image caption Emergency services surrounded the plane

