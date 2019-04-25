Scotland's population has risen to a record high of 5.44 million - despite population growth slowing down.

It is the ninth year in a row that the total has gone up, statistics from the National Registrar for Scotland show.

The country had 13,300 more people (0.2%) living in it over the year to 30 June 2018.

Migration was the main reason for Scotland's population increase, with 20,900 more people coming to Scotland than leaving.

However, although Scotland's population increased over the year, the rate of population growth slowed for the second year running.

Deaths and births

This was due in part to a reduction in overall net migration (down 3,000) with an increased number of people leaving Scotland to move overseas.

There were also 7,700 more deaths than births over the same period - the largest "natural decrease" on record.

Paul Lowe, registrar general for Scotland, confirmed that migration continued to be the main driver of Scotland's population growth.

He added: "We have seen a mixed picture regarding population growth with 18 of Scotland's council areas seeing an increase in population compared to 14, mostly rural or island, which experienced depopulation."