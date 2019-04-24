Image caption Drivers discovered a thick layer of dust on their cars

Many drivers are asking why their cars are covered red-coloured dirt - and the answer lies in Africa.

The Easter weekend's hot weather has brought not only record-breaking temperatures, but a dumping of dust from the Sahara desert.

The dust is carried in the air and can then come down as "blood rain", leaving the red deposits on everything it falls on.

It also created spectacular sunrises on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The red grit was on cars as people left work on Tuesday and came down in overnight showers.

Image caption The dust falls from the atmosphere with rain

Skip Twitter post by @bbcweather #BloodRain anyone? 🌧️



OK ...it's not as gruesome as it sounds ...but developing showers for a few today could wash out some of the Saharan dust in skies above us and deposit a reddish grit on your car.



Here's your full Wednesday weather guide ...

MT pic.twitter.com/85Emz2fS6e — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) April 24, 2019 Report

BBC weather forecaster Louise Lear said: "We are already starting to see signs of that change with a veil of high cloud filling up from the near continent, and mixed in there a little bit of Saharan dust in the upper atmosphere.

"That is making for some pretty interesting sunrises.

"Quite an orange glow around at the moment and you may well notice it over the next couple of days."

People took to social media to post pictures of red skies and sunrises caused by the red dust.

Image copyright Weather Watchers Image caption Maud, a BBC Weather Watcher, caught this sunrise in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday

Image copyright Weather Watchers Image caption Another red sunrise, this time in Argyll and Bute

What is Saharan Dust?

As in other parts of the world, the wind can blow strongly over deserts - whipping up dust and sand high into the sky. If the winds in the upper part of the atmosphere are blowing north, the dust can be carried as far as the UK.

Once it is lifted from the ground by strong winds, clouds of dust can reach very high altitudes and be transported worldwide, covering thousands of miles.

In order for the dust to get from up in the sky down to the ground, you need something to wash it out of the sky - rain.

As raindrops fall, they collect particles of dust on the way down. Then when the raindrops land on something and eventually evaporate, they leave behind a layer of dust.

Saharan dust is relatively common in the UK often happening several times a year when big dust storms in the Sahara coincide with southerly wind patterns. In certain weather situations, Saharan dust can also affect air pollution and pollution levels.

Source: The Met Office

Saharan Dust can also affect air pollution levels which can be a problem for people who suffer from respiratory issues or heart problems.

Heavy dust can cause sore throats and eyes, but those with lung or heart disease may have to take extra steps to protect themselves.

Skip Twitter post by @severeweatherEU High resolution dust forecast, made from NASA GEOS-5 model data, that shows the current "dust event" slowly moving towards East and North. In 36 hours, some of this dust will even reach Iceland in decent concentrations.



Maps by Severe Weather Europe (@Recretos) pic.twitter.com/G0b46dg1ZV — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 23, 2019 Report

The weather phenomenon came after Scotland enjoyed its hottest Easter Monday on record with a top temperature of 24.2C (75.5F) in Kinlochewe in Wester Ross.

The figure beat the previous high of 21.4C (70.5F) from 2014.

It came 24 hours after a peak of 23.4C in Edinburgh broke Scotland's Easter Sunday record.

However, cooler weather is already spreading across the whole of Scotland and will continue during the rest of the week.