Scotland

Scotland's papers: Families devastated by terror attacks

  • 23 April 2019
Image caption The Times features a powerful picture of grieving relatives at the burial of three members of the same family in Sri Lanka. The paper also reports British lawyer Ben Nicholson lost his wife and two children in the attacks.
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports three British families have been "torn apart" by the suicide attacks in Sri Lanka. The paper also features a joyful picture of Prince Louis which was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports three members of the Nicholson family were "murdered at the breakfast table" as they enjoyed a holiday in Sri Lanka. The paper also features a picture of the "Prince of Smiles", released to mark his first birthday.
Image caption The Herald leads with the tragic news that Scotland's largest private landowner lost three of his four children in the terrorist atrocity in Sri Lanka. The paper also reports First Minister Nicola Sturgeon could announce plans on Wednesday for a second Scottish independence referendum.
Image caption The Daily Mail reveals shoppers have been "secretly filmed" by major firms in a bid to make them spend more. It also features a happy picture of Prince Louis and his toothy grin.
Image caption Grassroots Tories are attempting to get Prime Minister Teresa May to resign, according to The National.
Image caption Conservative MPs have launched a bid to stop Boris Johnson featuring on a final ballot for the leadership of the Conservative Party, according to the front page of The i.
Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May will be told by MPs to name her departure date or risk being forced out, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper also carries a picture of Prince Louis to mark his first birthday.
Image caption An amateur football match was suspended at the weekend after claims a player suffered a "racial slur", according to the north-east edition of the Press and Journal.
Image caption The Courier reports record-breaking Easter temperatures caused "log jams" on roads surrounding popular beaches in Aberdour and St Andrews.
Image caption The Daily Star leads with a report about a TV star who has revealed he is "dying of AIDS".
Image caption The Daily Record claims the hitman who killed Trainspotting actor Bradley Walsh in Edinburgh was paid £10,000 for the murder.

