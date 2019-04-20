Scotland

The papers: 'Two friends drown in midnight swim'

  • 20 April 2019
Image copyright The Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun has named two women who died after getting into difficulties while swimming in the sea at Aberdeen beach. Police said the victims, aged 22 and 36, were foreign nationals who were living in the city.
Image copyright The Press & Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal also leads with the beach tragedy as police launch an investigation into the circumstances. Ch Insp Martin Mackay of Police Scotland said the women died in hospital despite "extensive efforts" to save their lives.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National leads with a piece written by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on her vision of an independent Scotland in light of Brexit uncertainty. She writes in the article: "Our decision on Scotland's future must be imbued with the kind of open, detailed, expert-driven debate that was completely missing from the Brexit deliberations."
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The union Unite has agreed to ballot school staff on industrial action, creating the spectre of disruption for the coming exam diet, says The Herald. The union and the SQA have been holding talks at the conciliation service - Acas.
Image copyright Ipaper
Image caption Many of the front pages carry pictures of Lyra McKee, the 29-year-old journalist who was shot dead during rioting in Londonderry on Thursday night. The i says political leaders in Northern Ireland have united to condemn the killing as a "heinous crime", with the dissident republican group, the New IRA, suspected to be behind the shooting.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times also has a tribute to Ms McKee on its front page. However, its lead story reports claims that Chinese telecoms giants Huawei, which wants to supply vital technology for Britain's new 5G network, has received funding from branches of Beijing's state security apparatus. Huawei insists that it is a private company that is independent of influence from the Chinese government, the paper says.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express says experts are predicting a boost for the UK holiday industry, as families are expected to spend up to £20bn on "staycations" this year. The paper says uncertainty over Brexit and memories of last year's hot summer have made Britain a popular choice, with more than half the population planning their main summer holiday in the UK.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record reports on the death of a man after being attacked in Glasgow. According to the paper, Tony Ferns was attacked in his car but managed to drive to his home in Thornliebank before he died.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman leads with the parent of a teenager who was eventually diagnosed with psychopathic traits. In an exclusive for the paper, the parent has spoken out in favour of labelling young children following the killing of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail by teenager Aaron Campbell.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The warm weather is good news for the high street, the Scottish Daily Mail reports. The paper quotes a forecast from the Centre for Economics and Business Research saying the heat is expected to drive sales over the bank holiday weekend, with garden centres and DIY stores predicted to benefit in particular.
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption The Edinburgh Meadows Festival is "on the brink" of closure, reports the Edinburgh Evening News. The paper says that "crippling fees" could force the festival to cease for good after over 50 years in business.
Image copyright Daily Star of Scotland
Image caption The Daily Star of Scotland leads with a story on a council worker who allegedly used a golf club to tackle a rat problem.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier leads with a mother who has seen her newborn twins just five times in five weeks as they wait for open heart surgery. Natasha and Hermione Sutcliffe were born at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with holes in their hearts.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites