Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has won a legal action against a pro-independence blogger who accused her of defamation.

Wings Over Scotland blogger Stuart Campbell took Ms Dugdale to court after she claimed in a newspaper column that he had sent "homophobic tweets".

In a written judgment, Sheriff Nigel Ross said Ms Dugdale was incorrect to imply that Mr Campbell is homophobic.

But he said her article was protected under the principle of fair comment.

