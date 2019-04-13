Scotland

Man in hospital after Livingston street attack

  • 13 April 2019
Kenilworth Rise, Livingston

A man has been taken to hospital after being assaulted on a street in West Lothian.

Police were called to Kenilworth Rise, Livingston, at about 09:30 after reports of a disturbance.

An area of the street was later taped off while officers carried out investigations.

A police spokesman confirmed a man was taken to hospital and said inquiries were continuing.

Related Topics