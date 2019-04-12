Scotland

Scotland's papers: Indyref update and Assange facing jail

  • 12 April 2019
Image caption The first minister has pledged to make a statement on her plans for a second independence referendum following Holyrood's Easter recess as she faces calls for a quickfire vote this year, writes The Scotsman.
Image caption The National says "It's coming" as it headlines the paper with the same story - with calls for Indyref 2 reportedly growing within the SNP in the wake of the decision to delay Britain's exit from the European Union.
Image caption After seven years in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested and faces extradition to the US over the publication of documents released online.

