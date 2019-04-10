Police warning over on-the-run Castle Huntly prisoner
- 10 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Members of the public have been warned not to approach a 29-year-old prisoner who is on the run from HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee.
Sean Bonar failed to return to the jail after being released on licence for a home visit on Monday.
Police have appealed for information to help trace the prisoner, who is believed to have connections in the Glasgow area.
He is described as 5ft 9in tall, of average build with short dark hair.