Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Sean Bonar was granted home leave from Castle Huntly prison

Members of the public have been warned not to approach a 29-year-old prisoner who is on the run from HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee.

Sean Bonar failed to return to the jail after being released on licence for a home visit on Monday.

Police have appealed for information to help trace the prisoner, who is believed to have connections in the Glasgow area.

He is described as 5ft 9in tall, of average build with short dark hair.