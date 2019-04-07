Image caption

The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads with a story about SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford who has been critical of the UK government allowing sales of military hardware to Saudi Arabia, which is involved in a civil war in neighbouring Yemen. The paper points out Mr Blackford is chairman of an investment firm which has stakes in arms companies which sell weapons to the Saudis. A spokesman for Mr Blackford said the SNP had led calls for the UK government to stop selling arms to Saudi Arabia and would continue "regardless of attempts to distract from the real issue".