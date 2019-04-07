Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Hypocrisy' of SNP MP and Brexit 'madness'

  • 7 April 2019
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads with a story about SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford who has been critical of the UK government allowing sales of military hardware to Saudi Arabia, which is involved in a civil war in neighbouring Yemen. The paper points out Mr Blackford is chairman of an investment firm which has stakes in arms companies which sell weapons to the Saudis. A spokesman for Mr Blackford said the SNP had led calls for the UK government to stop selling arms to Saudi Arabia and would continue "regardless of attempts to distract from the real issue".
Image caption Elsewhere the deadlock over reaching a deal over Brexit features heavily in the Sunday papers, with the Sunday National describing all the latest developments, including the UK possibly taking part in the EU elections, as "madness".
Image caption The Sunday Post leads with a warning from top academics that medical research carried out in Scotland could be at risk from Brexit and the subsequent changes in the way projects are funded.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph says Tory activists are going "on strike" by refusing to campaign for the party, while donations have "dried up" because members feel betrayed by Theresa May over her Brexit approach.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Observer reports that the prime minister is being warned "by her mutinous MPs that they will move to oust her within weeks" if the UK is forced to take part in European elections next month and extend its EU membership beyond the end of June.
Image caption The Herald on Sunday leads with comments from Scottish Greens co-convenor Patrick Harvie that Nicola Sturgeon should spell out her timetable for a second independence referendum or the chance for another poll might slip away.
Image caption SNP MSP Joan McAlpine opens up about the torrent abuse she says she has received from transgender activists about her comments over the idea of changing the sex question in the next census.
Image caption "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," is the 007-inspired headline of the Sunday Express, as it reports that the Duke of Cambridge has spent time with UK security services. Prince William has been shadowing members of MI5, MI6 and GCHQ to learn about counter-terrorism operations.
Image caption The Sunday Times front page accuses Labour of failing to take action against "hundreds of members accused of anti-Semitism" under his leadership. Labour says all complaints are fully investigated and that staff named in the report were ensuring claims were fast-tracked.
Image caption The Sunday Mail leads with a story about a Giffnock restaurant forced to change its name because an eatery in London, owned by two Premiership footballers, already had the same name.

