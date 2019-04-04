Scotland

Scotland's papers: May's Brexit 'trap' and missing girl search

  • 4 April 2019
Image caption After Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn met Theresa May for talks, Nicola Sturgeon has warned of a Brexit "trap", reports The Herald. She also claimed that a "Con-Lab" deal may not be deliverable and could be "unpicked" by Boris Johnson if he ends up in Number 10.
Image caption Similarly, The Scotsman leads with the first minister's concerns over a "bad Brexit" compromise. The paper reports the SNP have joined other opposition parties in pushing for an agreement to include a referendum on Brexit terms.
Image caption An image of Jeremy Corbyn offering photographers a thumbs-up appears on many front pages, including the Daily Telegraph. The Labour leader is "in the Brexit driving seat", having met Mrs May to discuss finding an approach that is acceptable to MPs, according to the paper's headline.
Image caption Labour and Conservative MPs are not quite so satisfied, suggests the Times. Its lead story says both Mrs May and Mr Corbyn were facing a "furious backlash" from their parties. While two ministers resigned over the move, the paper says another member of the government spent Tuesday night trying to talk others out of following suit.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption According to the Daily Express, Mrs May is facing a "growing Tory mutiny". The paper says a "string" of Brexiteer cabinet ministers are prepared to resign if there are signs of the PM making too many concessions.
Image caption The National draws comparisons between Mrs May's plans with Mr Corbyn and the Scottish independence referendum - saying the two are "cooking up a Better Together Brexit". Again, the paper highlights how Nicola Sturgeon has warned the Labour leader of a "dodgy deal".
Image caption The Daily Record leads with a development in a cold case as police search the house of a convicted paedophile as part of inquiries into the disappearance of Mary Duncan. The 17-year-old went missing in 1976, the paper reports.
Image caption It's the Duchess of Sussex who makes the Scottish Sun front page. According to the paper, Meghan has been "banned" by the Queen from wearing jewellery "made famous by Princess Diana".
Image caption The health of the nation is causing concern for the Scottish Daily Mail. Its lead story says bad diet is to blame for one in six deaths in the UK, killing 90,000 people every year, which it says is almost as many as smoking.
Image caption Flybe disruptions make the front page of The Press & Journal after the airline cancelled several journeys to and from Aberdeen International Airport yesterday. The company blamed an industry-wide shortage of pilots for the delays, as well as its own pilots taking holidays.
Image caption The Daily Star of Scotland says that retired fighter Conor McGregor is at the centre of a "race storm" after being "accused of Islamophobia". McGregor had sent a number of tweets to former opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov which sparked criticism.
Image caption A cancer patient in Perth features on the front page of The Courier as concerns have been raised over her chemotherapy dosage. The paper reports that NHS Tayside informed patients in 2016 they may have been given a lower-than-recommended dose to "reduce side-effects".

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites