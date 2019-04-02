The ashes of Angus Sinclair, one of Scotland's most notorious murderers, have been scattered at sea.

He died last month, aged 73, at HMP Glenochil in Alloa, Clackmannanshire. It is understood that he had suffered from a series of strokes.

His body was cremated outwith normal service hours, with no ceremony, flowers or music.

The cremation took place before the facility opened last Wednesday morning at Falkirk Crematorium.

Later, the ashes were returned to Clackmannanshire Council and they were "disposed of at sea", the council said.

The cremation was arranged by the local authority through the National Assistance Act, as is their responsibility when no suitable arrangements have been made for a dead person.

The information about Sinclair's remains were published on the Clackmannanshire Council website, along with details of other funerals that took place under the same legislation.

The document states that Angus Robertson Sinclair was cremated at a cost of £1,150.00.

A lifetime of abuse, rape and murder

Image copyright Crown Office Image caption Angus Sinclair is thought to have killed six women within seven months in 1977

Sinclair was convicted of four killings, including the 1977 World's End murders, but was suspected of killing four more women in Glasgow the same year.

He had been in prison since 1982 after being convicted of a series of rapes and indecent attacks on children.

Kevin Scott, the brother of one of the murder victims, described the serial killer as a "monster".

Speaking to BBC Scotland after Sinclair's death, Mr Scott said: "He was a monster. To treat innocent people the way he did was just evil. You would need to be a beast to commit those crimes.

"I would have wanted him to live longer to serve more of the 37 year sentence, as opposed to getting the easy way out.

"I do feel for the families of the other victims that he may have had. They'll never be afforded the kind of justice that we received."