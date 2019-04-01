Scotland

Scotland's papers: Old Firm fall-out and Brexit 'compromise'

  • 1 April 2019
Image caption Trouble during and after the Old Firm game features on several of the front pages. The Daily Record says three people were taken to hospital after violence broke out in the Merchant City area of Glasgow following yesterday's Celtic v Rangers match.
Image caption The turbulent clash also makes the headlines in The Scottish Sun, which shows a picture of a Celtic fan celebrating on the pitch after the opening goal while holding a toddler.
Image caption The Scotsman has a front page picture of singer and Celtic fan Rod Stewart celebrating the side's 2-1 victory with two of his sons. It leads with claims that the SNP is under "growing pressure" to support a revised soft Brexit proposal that could be put to the House of Commons today.
Image caption The Times also focuses on Brexit, saying cabinet ministers Chris Grayling and Penny Mordaunt are prepared to quit the government if the prime minister chooses to back a customs union with the EU.
Image caption The Herald says harrowing abuse of women and children by family members has emerged on the day ground-breaking domestic abuse laws come into force.
Image caption The Daily Mail says prison warders are warning that drug abuse and violence in Scotland's jails are "out of control". Staff say the problem is due, in part, to the rising number of inmates abusing psychoactive substances behind bars.
Image caption The Daily Express warns of new mad cow disease concerns 30 years after the crisis which devastated the farming industry. It says scientists at the Roslin Institute in Midlothian have raised fears that burial pits where infected animals were dumped are still contaminated.
Image caption The i focuses on a Brexit rift among Conservatives, declaring the party is at "breaking point", with both Leave and Remain-backing MPs threatening to quit.
Image caption Cabinet minister Chris Grayling has called on the Tories to appoint a Eurosceptic to lead the party in the next phase of the Brexit negotiations, according to The Daily Telegraph. The paper also carries a column by former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who labels himself as a "one nation" Tory in what the paper calls "his pitch for leader".
Image caption "Snow storms to batter Britain" warns the Daily Star's front page. The clocks might have gone forward, bringing longer daylight, but the paper says a "700-mile wide polar fume" is to bring freezing temperatures.
Image caption The National says momentum is building for SNP MP Joanna Cherry's bid to see Article 50 revoked and prevent Scotland from suffering a "Brexit catastrophe".
Image caption The Courier's Angus edition leads with "Frank's Law" coming into force. The legal change, sparked by a campaign led by the widow of former Dundee United player Frank Kopel, extends free personal care to people under the age of 65 with debilitating conditions.
Image caption The Press and Journal's Highlands edition leads with 24-hour nursing cover on the remote isle of Raasay, off Skye, returning after a four-year campaign.

