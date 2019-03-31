Scotland

Scotland's papers: MPs urged to 'choose something'

  • 31 March 2019
Image caption The Herald on Sunday draws inspiration from the movie poster for Irvine Welsh's Trainspotting. After listing the various choices facing, it urges MPs: "For all our sakes, choose something".
Image caption Scotland on Sunday asks if the SNP will be on the right side of history and analyses whether its "high stakes dual strategy" risks driving the UK into a no deal Brexit.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday claims Number 10 is "at war" over a "suicidal election". The paper also reports a General Election could be called as soon as Wednesday despite polls showing a five point lead for Labour.
Image caption The Sunday Times reports the Cabinet is "close to collapse" as Brexiteers and Remainers both threaten to walk out. The paper also features an investigation which claims £8bn of taxpayers' money was stolen as part of a fraud which funded Osama bin Laden.
Image caption The SNP's Ian Blackford tells the Sunday National a second Scottish independence referendum would be conducted in stark contrast to the "ugly scenes" surrounding Brexit Britain.
Image caption The Sunday Express warns Britain could be forced to stay under EU rule permanently if the final part of a "Remainer trap" passes through Parliament on Monday.
Image caption The Sunday Mail reports the father of a toddler who died in an accident involving a blind cord has been found dead. The paper also features an interview with singer and TV presenter Michelle McManus about the abuse she received on social media after she was assaulted.
Image caption The Sun on Sunday features a picture of a man allegedly snorting cocaine in a McDonald's restaurant in Kilmarnock.

