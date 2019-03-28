Scotland's best new buildings of 2019

The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) has announced a 19-strong shortlist of buildings for its 2019 awards.

The judging panel said it was an impressive list that showed "the ambitious level of excellence that architects and their clients can achieve".

The RIAS awards winners will be announced in Edinburgh on 30 May.

The shortlisted contenders are:

Image copyright Keith Hunter Image caption Bayes Centre, Edinburgh (by Bennetts Associates for University of Edinburgh)

Image copyright David Barbour Image caption The Black House, Isle of Skye (Dualchas Architects Ltd for a private client)

Image copyright Martin Lambie Image caption Briongos MacKinnon House, Strathaven (Richard Murphy Architects Limited for Colin MacKinnon)

Image copyright Dapple Photo Image caption Brodie Castle – Playful Garden Visitor Centre, Forres - contract value £1.2m (Hoskins Architects for The National Trust for Scotland)

Image copyright Andrew Lee Image caption Broomlands Primary School, Kelso - contract value £8m (Stallan-Brand Architecture + Design Ltd for Scottish Borders Council)

Image copyright Simon Kennedy Image caption Cairngorms National Park Authority Headquarters, Grantown-on-Spey - contract value £1m (Moxon Architects Ltd for Seafield Estate)

Image copyright Susie Lowe Image caption Collective on Calton Hill, Edinburgh - contract value £4m (Collective Architecture for City of Edinburgh Council and Collective)

Image copyright David Cadzow Image caption Hendrick’s Gin Palace, Girvan - contract value £13m (Michael Laird Architects for William Grant & Son)

Image copyright Joas Souza Image caption The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience, Craigellachie - contract value £140m (Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners for Edrington)

Image copyright Alexander Fraser Image caption Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow (Simpson & Brown for Willow Tea Rooms Trust)

Image copyright Niall Hastie Image caption Orchard Brae School, Aberdeen - contract value £17.5m (jmarchitects for Hub North Scotland Ltd)

Image copyright Keith Hunter Image caption Perth Theatre - contract value £11.38m (Richard Murphy Architects Limited for Horsecross Arts Ltd)

Image copyright Ewen Weatherspoon Image caption The Raining’s Stairs Development, Inverness (Trail Architects for Ark Estates)

Image copyright AFP Image caption Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service – The Jack Copland Centre, Edinburgh - contract value £30m (Reiach and Hall Architects for Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service)

Image copyright LDN architects Image caption St. John’s Church - Alteration and Extension, Edinburgh - contract value £2.35m (LDN Architects for Cornerstone Developments (Edinburgh) Ltd)

Image copyright Andrew Lee Image caption Tollcross Housing Association Offices, Glasgow - contract value £2.92m (Elder and Cannon Architects for Tollcross Housing Association)

Image copyright Tom Manley Image caption Tragerhaus, Glasgow (HAUS Collective Ltd for Linda and James Laws)

Image copyright HuftonCrow Image caption V&A Dundee - contract value £80.1m - (Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects for Dundee City Council)

Image copyright Keith Hunter Image caption West Calder High School - contract value £32m (NORR Consultants Limited for West Lothian Council)

