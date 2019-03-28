Scotland

Scotland's best new buildings of 2019

  • 28 March 2019

The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) has announced a 19-strong shortlist of buildings for its 2019 awards.

The judging panel said it was an impressive list that showed "the ambitious level of excellence that architects and their clients can achieve".

The RIAS awards winners will be announced in Edinburgh on 30 May.

The shortlisted contenders are:

1 Bennetts Associates_Bayes Centre (c) Keith Hunter.jpg Image copyright Keith Hunter
Image caption Bayes Centre, Edinburgh (by Bennetts Associates for University of Edinburgh)
2 Dualchas_The Black House_David Barbour.jpg Image copyright David Barbour
Image caption The Black House, Isle of Skye (Dualchas Architects Ltd for a private client)
3 Richard Murphy_Architects_Briongos MacKinnon House (c) Martin Lambie.jpg Image copyright Martin Lambie
Image caption Briongos MacKinnon House, Strathaven (Richard Murphy Architects Limited for Colin MacKinnon)
4 Hoskins Architects_Brodie Castle_(c)Dapple Photography.jpg Image copyright Dapple Photo
Image caption Brodie Castle – Playful Garden Visitor Centre, Forres - contract value £1.2m (Hoskins Architects for The National Trust for Scotland)
5 Stallan Brand_Broomlands School (c) Andrew Lee.jpg Image copyright Andrew Lee
Image caption Broomlands Primary School, Kelso - contract value £8m (Stallan-Brand Architecture + Design Ltd for Scottish Borders Council)
Cairngorms National Park Authority Headquarters, Grantown-on-Spey - contract value £1m (Moxon Architects Ltd for Seafield Estate) Image copyright Simon Kennedy
Image caption Cairngorms National Park Authority Headquarters, Grantown-on-Spey - contract value £1m (Moxon Architects Ltd for Seafield Estate)
7 Collective Architecture_Collective on Calton_Hill (c) Susie Lowe.jpg Image copyright Susie Lowe
Image caption Collective on Calton Hill, Edinburgh - contract value £4m (Collective Architecture for City of Edinburgh Council and Collective)
Hendrick’s Gin Palace, Girvan (£13 m) Image copyright David Cadzow
Image caption Hendrick’s Gin Palace, Girvan - contract value £13m (Michael Laird Architects for William Grant & Son)
The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience, Craigellachie - contract value £140m (Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners for Edrington) Image copyright Joas Souza
Image caption The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience, Craigellachie - contract value £140m (Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners for Edrington)
Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow (Simpson & Brown for Willow Tea Rooms Trust) Image copyright Alexander Fraser
Image caption Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow (Simpson & Brown for Willow Tea Rooms Trust)
Orchard Brae School, Aberdeen - contract value £17.5m (jmarchitects for Hub North Scotland Ltd) Image copyright Niall Hastie
Image caption Orchard Brae School, Aberdeen - contract value £17.5m (jmarchitects for Hub North Scotland Ltd)
Perth Theatre (£11.38 m) Image copyright Keith Hunter
Image caption Perth Theatre - contract value £11.38m (Richard Murphy Architects Limited for Horsecross Arts Ltd)
The Raining’s Stairs Development, Inverness (Trail Architects for Ark Estates) Image copyright Ewen Weatherspoon
Image caption The Raining’s Stairs Development, Inverness (Trail Architects for Ark Estates)
Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service – The Jack Copland Centre, Edinburgh - contract value £30m (Reiach and Hall Architects for Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service) Image copyright AFP
Image caption Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service – The Jack Copland Centre, Edinburgh - contract value £30m (Reiach and Hall Architects for Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service)
St. John’s Church - Alteration and Extension, Edinburgh - contract value £2.35m (LDN Architects for Cornerstone Developments (Edinburgh) Ltd) Image copyright LDN architects
Image caption St. John’s Church - Alteration and Extension, Edinburgh - contract value £2.35m (LDN Architects for Cornerstone Developments (Edinburgh) Ltd)
Tollcross Housing Association Offices, Glasgow - contract value £2.92m (Elder and Cannon Architects for Tollcross Housing Association) Image copyright Andrew Lee
Image caption Tollcross Housing Association Offices, Glasgow - contract value £2.92m (Elder and Cannon Architects for Tollcross Housing Association)
Tragerhaus, Glasgow (HAUS Collective Ltd for Linda and James Laws) Image copyright Tom Manley
Image caption Tragerhaus, Glasgow (HAUS Collective Ltd for Linda and James Laws)
18 V_A_Dundee_-®HuftonCrow (Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects).jpg Image copyright HuftonCrow
Image caption V&A Dundee - contract value £80.1m - (Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects for Dundee City Council)
West Calder High School - contract value £32m (NORR Consultants Limited for West Lothian Council) Image copyright Keith Hunter
Image caption West Calder High School - contract value £32m (NORR Consultants Limited for West Lothian Council)

