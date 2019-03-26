Image copyright SNS Image caption Imran Ahmad is a former commercial director of Rangers

A former director of Rangers is suing the chief constable of Police Scotland and the Lord Advocate for wrongful prosecution, BBC Scotland has learned.

The club's former commercial director Imran Ahmad was wanted in connection with fraud charges relating to the purchase of the club's assets in 2015.

The charges were eventually dropped.

A lawyer for Mr Ahmad, who now lives in Pakistan, confirmed to BBC Scotland that Mr Ahmad is now looking for damages of £2m.

Damages claims

The former Rangers chief executive Charles Green is also suing Police Scotland for wrongful arrest after his charges were also dropped.

The club's former administrators, David Whitehouse and Paul Clark, are separately seeking damages of about £9m.

Mr Ahmad's lawyer Eric Baijal told BBC Scotland: "We can confirm that Imran Ahmad has initiated legal proceedings against the chief constable of Police Scotland and the Lord Advocate in relation to what he argues was a wrongful prosecution brought against him.

"Our client maintains he is entitled to significant damages as a result of the prosecution against him.

"Our client understands that there are now five court actions raised against either Police Scotland and/or the Lord Advocate, arising from the investigation and prosecution.

"As these proceedings are under way it would be inappropriate for our client to comment further at this time."

Charges of fraud were also brought against the club's former owner, Craig Whyte, but he was cleared after trial at the High Court in Glasgow in 2017.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Police Scotland can confirm legal proceedings have been intimated. It would not be appropriate to comment further."