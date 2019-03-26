Image copyright PA Image caption ScotRail was heavily criticised last year after a surge in cancellations

Spending on the day-to-day running of Scotland's rail network is set to increase sharply.

The money is designed to improve the performance of track and signalling and reduce delays.

The extra spending, which will be set out by the Scottish government, is part of a long term investment plan for the railways.

And over the next five years the budget for maintenance and renewal work will rise by 21%.

Last year ScotRail was ordered to improve following a surge in cancellations in Edinburgh, Fife and the Borders.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson will later outline the plans he wants to see Network Rail deliver between now and 2024.

They will involve billions of pounds worth of projects, designed to prepare the network for a long term rise in passenger numbers.