Scotland

Scotland's papers: May's quit pressure and 'beast next door'

  • 23 March 2019
Image caption The Times, like many of Saturday's front pages, leads on Brexit, claiming Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure to name a date for her departure. The report claims her Cabinet support has "drained away" and the DUP has lost faith in her. The paper quotes senior figures in No 10 as confirming that discussions on a timetable for her to stand down are under way.
Image caption In the Daily Telegraph, Mrs May is said to be rejecting calls for her resignation and that she has a new plan to allow MPs to vote on keeping Britain in a customs union. The paper says MPs may be allowed to vote on a range of Brexit options in the event of the PM's deal being defeated for a third time in the Commons.
Image caption The i claims the Prime Minister is "losing her grip on power". The story claims the PM's control over her government and party is now "close to collapse".
Image caption The Herald previews Saturday's "march of the people" in London. Up to one million people are expected to attend a People's Vote march and rally, including Nicola Sturgeon. The paper says up to a million people are expected to show their frustration as "Brexit boils over" and Theresa May's premiership hangs in the balance.
Image caption The Scotsman's top story says the author of a report on sectarianism in Scotland has blamed Brexit for a rise in hate speech. Professor Duncan Morrow said the current political climate had created a tolerance for more extreme language not seen during the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.
Image caption The National's lead says that MPs will vote on a range of Brexit options and that Nicola Sturgeon has hailed this as a "moment of maximum opportunity" ahead of her speech at the People's Vote march in London.
Image caption Theresa May is going "all out" to "smash the Brexit deadlock" as she fights for her political survival, according to the The Scottish Daily Express. The paper claims she has indicated she may not bring her withdrawal agreement back to the Commons for a third vote if there is not enough support for it.
Image caption An exclusive picture obtained by the Daily Record shows Alesha MacPhail's killer, teenager Aaron Campbell, smiling at a party just hours before he carried out the six-year-old's rape and murder.
Image caption The Press & Journal leads with the news that a body has been found in a remote Aberdeenshire woodland. The paper says the family of missing 16-year-old Liam Smith has been informed. Liam disappeared in November last year.
Image caption A real-life drama on the set of Coronation Street leads the Scottish Sun. The paper claims armed raiders smashed their way on to the set while stars filmed scenes of a robbery on location in Bolton.
Image caption The Courier reports on potential disruption to bin collections after refuse collectors voted to strike in a row about changes to shifts.
Image caption Staying on the subject of rubbish, the Scottish Daily Mail dedicates its front page to "litter heroes". It says its own initiative is the UK's biggest volunteer drive, with almost half a million people signing up to take part.
Image caption And the Daily Star of Scotland splashes with a "freak accident" that saw a 24-year-old woman die after taking part in a "Jaffa cake challenge". Bethan Gaskin collapsed after the snacks lodged in her throat.

