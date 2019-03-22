The striking XXX hulking blocks of pale sandstone which built Edinburgh's New Town are xxx

Perhaps the crowning glory of the city's trademark sandstone look is the monument to Scottish author Sir Walter Scott on Princes Street.

But few know the human cost of its o

New research shows how an epidemic of lung disease was sparked among the mason community in Edinburgh, sparked by years of breathing in the dust created from their ornate and intensive carvings.

Records show that the majority of stonemasons who worked on flagship projects, such as the Scott Monument or Old Royal High School on Calton Hill, were dead within 30 years of the project.

The workers stone dust leading to silicosis, a scarring lung disease that is potentially lethal and can lead to cancer.

Experts say much of problem was the work was carried out in unventilated sheds to avoid the worst of the weather

Amazingly, many masons at the time also favoured gorwing beards and modutsaches to try and stop the dust over using the rudimentary respiratory equipment avaialbe.

Professor Ken Donaldson, a senior research fellow at the city's Surgeons' Hall Museum, and one of the four academics who put together the 'Edinburgh's hidden

story of stonemasons' silicosis' paper, said: "I don't think it is an exaggeration to say there was an epidemic of silicosis among stonemasons during the building of the

Edinburgh's New Town.

"There is a weight of evidence from contemporary sources which makes a persuasive case we have a forgotten occupational health disaster here.

"I think the one that really shocked me was the Scott Monument, "huge of blocks that needed shaped and it was mostly getting done in sheds but most of the skilled guys who did would be killed as a result their trade.

"These are the unintended consequences of building this beautiful city. "

Professor Donaldson added: "You have to remember there was no way of recording occupational illness at that time so it was a real effort to try and get a sense of what was going on.

"So this is really the tip of the iceberg, I think hundreds of stonemasons will have died from scilosis building the new Town."

New beginnings, new town

With the city's historic Old Town fit to burst, a young Edinburgh architect James Craig won a 1766 competition to design what was to beocme the New Town.

Boasting wide boulevards, squares and grand new public buildings it was the antithesis of the Old Town and it took more than 80 years to complete what has been world renowned piece of city planning/

The stone for the

Figures from 1872 and 1911, 46.1% of stonemasons died from tuberculosis - signifcantly higher than the 13.4% rate fro all men over the age of 20

Researchers say the implication is that the tuberculosis in the stonemasons is silico-tuberculosis

In his 1892 book, 'The hygiene, diseases, and mortality of occupations' the author JT Arlidge remarked that "in Edinburgh, stonemason's lungs is a well-understood phenomenon".

In October 1852 the Edinburgh News newspaper carried an investigation into masons and their working conditions, described the problem they encountered from breathing stone dust

and rew masons reached the age of 50 without symptoms of phthisis.

The article also carries death rates for masons working on a string of key projects across the New Town.

The building of the Scott Monument on Princes Street has the highest price, with its ntensive stone-carvingmost likley to blame.

The Edinburgh News states 23 men who worked on the project later died, while the 1854 edition of 'Tomlinson's Cyclopaedia of Useful Arts' states 18 out of 70 stonemasons working on the

monument died from tuberculosis during its construction.

Tomlinson notes wrote:'Craigleith sandstone has always

had an evil notoriety as most prejudicial to the hewers of

Edinburgh' and 'the sandstone of which the Scottish capital

is built has long been evil in repute for producing diseases in the lungs of the masons who work it'.

While an exposure

duration of 12-26 years is consistent with chronic silicosis,

deaths over four years in the case of the Scott Monument

imply acute or accelerated silicosi

The Edinburgh News article goes on to discuss the "evil of the clsoede shed" and describes how,

standing at one end of a 40 ft mason's shed, the men at the

far end 'were all but invisible'.

sheds which they describe as 'nothing better

than a place of human sacrifice'.

The research found that masons at the time traitionally row a beard and moustache, which might fi lter out the harmful stone dust!

Unsurpsingly, this made no difference and yet hlep was on hand.

A Reverend Mr Nisbet of Canongate, Edinburgh, had dseigned a what looks like ike a modern

respirator with ties to secure it around the mouth and nose

and incorporating a cloth fi lter to trap fi ne dust and prevent

it from being inhaled. There is however no indication that

any form of respiratory protection was generally adopted at

that time.

Elsewhere, of the 27 apprentice sotnemasons who helped to build Cramond Bridge in 1825, two survived 26 years later.

1827 The Old Royal High School on Calton Hill, after 24 years there were ten survivors out of 120 stonemasons who worked on the pr

The Edinburgh and Glasgow Bank on Goerge Street, half of sotnemasons

the implication is that the tuberculosis in the

stonemasons is silico-tuberculosis

intensively cutting and dressing

stone. The principal stone worked was a very high-quartz sandstone, derived from the local

Craigleith quarry, having properties that made it desirable for prestige buildings. However, even

before the construction of the New Town, Craigleith sandstone was notorious for its dustiness

and the Edinburgh stonemasons worked the stone in unventilated sheds

"The human cost of building the New Town is significant and we need to recognise this.

"This really came across my path when I saw patients dying from old fashioned illnesses

"People still die from this but there should really be no escuse today.

Stonemasons need to ne aware of the risks, know they need to be regularly checked and wear the approarite resptory equipment when working.

We know that sandstone is the worst adn that is of course

you wokr with the stone, create dust and then 15 to 20 years later you get a bad cough or a spot npnmeomnia and you et the x ray which you spot the scilliosis.

Scotland has the

highest age-standardised rate of silicosis in the UK, being

twice that of England and Wales and fi ve times greater than

Northern Ireland.36 Edinburgh still sees the occurrence of

early stage silicosis in stonemasons.

