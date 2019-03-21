Scotland

Scotland's papers: Prime Minister's Brexit 'blame game'

  • 21 March 2019
Image caption The i newspaper reports that both Remain and Leave supporters have criticised the prime minister after she blamed parliamentarians for the Brexit deadlock on Wednesday night. The paper reports that Mrs May's speech has been branded as "toxic" and that pressure is building on her to resign later this year. It adds that her decision to blame MPs "is likely to do her few favours when it comes to tabling her Brexit deal for a third meaningful vote next week".
Image caption "I'm on your side", declares the Scottish Daily Express front page. The paper reports that Mrs May appealed directly to voters in what it calls a "dramatic" television address. Speaking from Downing Street, the prime minister said people were "tired of infighting and political games" and it was "high time" politicians made a decision on the next steps.
Image caption The National calls Mrs May's speech "pointless", and adds that it "says absolutely nothing new". The paper also criticises Jeremy Corbyn, who it says "flounced" out of Brexit talks. Mr Corbyn said he did not want to be in the same room as Chuka Umanna, the former Labour MP who created The Independent Group, according to the paper.
Image caption The Times also covers Mrs May's address from Downing Street. In her statement, she said: "You, the public, have had enough. You are tired of the infighting, tired of the political games and the arcane procedural rows, tired of MPs talking about nothing else but Brexit when you have real concerns about our children's schools, our National Health Service, knife crime. You want this stage of the Brexit process to be over and done with. I agree. I am on your side."
Image caption "We're on no-deal knife edge" declares the Scottish Daily Mail in its front page headline. The paper calls the PM's speech "dramatic" and looks ahead to what might now happen with Brexit, saying the UK is now just eight days from a no-deal departure, which is the default position for the UK if nothing else changes. The Mail says Mrs May hinted she would rather have a no-deal Brexit than a long delay.
Image caption In addition to Mrs May's speech, the Herald's front page also claims thousands of elderly and disabled people in Glasgow could be left without support when homecare workers receive equal pay settlements. Home care workers in the city are set to be beneficiaries as the council plans to pay out £500 million to women affected by historic discriminatory pay policies. As many as 1000 workers are expected to take early retirement or quit when they get their settlements.
Image caption The Inverness, Highlands and Islands edition of the Press and Journal reports that a tourist was swept to her death by a wave. The incident happened on Nisabost beach on Harris at around 08:00 on Wednesday. The 50-year-old, who the paper believes was part of a a photography group visiting from England, was recovered from the water by a Coasguard helicopter and taken to the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway, on neighbouring Lewis, but Police Scotland later confirmed she had died.
Image caption The Courier reports that long-serving Michelin staff in Dundee will receive six-figure sums from the factory's closure. The tyre factory is set to close by 2020, with the loss of about 850 jobs. The minimum staff stand to get under the enhanced redundancy package is about £20,000, with the biggest likely to be in excess of £110,000. The 845 workers there will receive 4.5 weeks of pay for each year service, up to a maximum of 30 years, plus other payments.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Star focuses on lucky factory worker Ade Goodchild, who has won £71m in the EuroMillions lottery. What did he say that he will do with the cash? Travel the world watching major sports events, the Star reports. He said he celebrated his win with a takeaway pizza while watching rugby on TV with his parents.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites