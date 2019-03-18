Scotland

Scotland's papers: Social media addiction should be 'disease'

  • 18 March 2019
Image copyright The Times
Image caption Theresa May's attempts to win support for her Brexit deal ahead of a possible third vote this week feature on many of the front pages. The Times says the PM's deal is still facing defeat - even though she has won the support of some "staunch Brexiteers".
Image copyright ipaper
Image caption The i claims that a leading Tory Brexiteer has delivered an ultimatum to the prime minister, warning that the unnamed MP will only support her Brexit deal this week if she sets out plans for her departure from Downing Street.
Image copyright The Daily Telegraph
Image caption Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson features on the front of the Daily Telegraph. In his weekly column for the paper, he calls on Eurosceptic MPs to reject the PM's Brexit deal, saying it would give the EU "an indefinite means of blackmail" against the UK.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption Meanwhile The Scotsman leads MPs who say more needs to be done to protect children from online content that is potentially damaging to their mental health. It comes after MSPs called for research into links between social media and an increase in young people who suffer mental health problems.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption An image of a man who was attacked in his home in Germiston, Glasgow dominates the front page of the Daily Record. The paper reports that Paul McGregor was slashed after allegedly refusing entry to his attackers at about 03:00 on Saturday.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald reports that scientists in Scotland are among a research group who say they have come up with an environmentally friendly farming model which increases the production of food - by altering the diets of milking cows.
Image copyright The Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports that the body of a former Love Island star was found in a London park on Saturday.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption Fraudsters in India have been posing as tax officials to steal millions of pounds from British taxpayers, reports the Scottish Daily Mail. It says victims are told they owe tax and face arrest if they do not pay up instantly.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National leads with claims from a former senior Scotland office official. Jim Cuthbert said Scotland should seek "compensation" from the UK government over £100bn worth of "misappropriated" oil revenues, reports the paper.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports that Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd is to announce a shake-up to pensions that could boost retirement incomes by up to 7%. The scheme, it says, is being pioneered by Royal Mail and is expected to be opened up later to millions of other workers.
Image copyright The Press & Journal
Image caption While The Press & Journal reports that a snowboarder who got lost in a blizzard in the Cairngorms managed to survive by huddling with his dog until rescue teams arrived. The man called for help himself reporting he was disorientated and exhausted.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption And The Courier leads with a story on parking fines as efforts to close a legal loophole will mean that fines issued in private car parks will eventually be fully enforceable.

